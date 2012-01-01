An Anti-Tag Cloud shows you the most common English words that never appear in a text,
visualizing the "negative space" of a literary work.
Size indicates how frequent a word is across other texts.
Texts via Project Gutenberg.
Word frequency data derived from
Wiktionary frequency lists that are based on Project Gutenberg data.
Some stopwords have been removed, especially when they lead to confusing results
(e.g., "towards" and "toward" appear quite often in anti-tag clouds, because
they are both common and authors rarely use both.) A few US/British pairs
have been edited out, especially "honour/honor".
Note: If you try this yourself on your own texts, be careful because
the frequency data from Wiktionary includes the boilerplate headers and footers
from Project Gutenberg. For any other source of data, you probably want
a different frequency list anyway, more reflective of typical English.